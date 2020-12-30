Chandigarh, December 30: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday virtually launched a mobile application 'DigiNest', to give people digital access to the state government's directory, which can be synced with the smart phone with the click of a button.

The Chief Minister also rolled out an online Punjab Advertisement Release Order System to bring transparency and efficiency in the entire process of releasing State Government's advertisements and payments to media houses. According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the system would help streamline the process of issuance of advertisements and release of payments. No Night Curfew in Punjab From January 1, 2021, Rules for Social Gatherings Relaxed.

The two initiatives would be instrumental in creating synergy between the Public Relations (PR) department and the concerned stakeholders, especially the common people.

"Coming on the heels of the recently launched 'PR Insight', they would further help the Information and Public Relations Department, which is the brains behind `DigiNest' to achieve new heights in the sphere of digitalization", the CMO said.

'DigiNest' will enable citizens to check department-wise contact numbers of various officers, and help them reach out with ease to the officers by calling or sending E-mail.

The employees of Punjab Government can also log into the app using their Human Resource Management System (HRMS) credentials and can keep themselves updated about superannuation and birthday dates of their fellow employees in order to send greetings via SMS or WhatsApp.

