Rupnagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday offered prayers at Gurdwara Sri Bhabhor Sahib here, an official statement said.

He sought "enormous strength" to serve the people of the state with all humility and dedication, said the statement.

Mann said he was fortunate to have had an opportunity to serve the state and the visit to the gurdwara was to express his gratitude to the almighty, it said.

Mann reiterated his firm commitment to ensure the overall development, peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

As taught by the great Gurus, the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in the society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain the top priority of the state government, he said.

