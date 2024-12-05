Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Counter Intelligence team apprehended three people near Punjabi Bagh in Amritsar on Thursday.

The operation led to the recovery of a total of five kilograms of heroin and Rs 4.45 lakh in drug money. Strict action is being taken to uncover the entire network involved in the illegal trade.

Taking to social media X, the Director General of Punjab (DGP) wrote in a post "In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Counter Intelligence, #Amritsar, apprehends three persons near Punjabi Bagh Resort, Attari Road, Amritsar. The operation led to the recovery of 5 Kg of heroin and Rs4.45 lakh in drug money. Strict action is being taken to uncover the entire networks involved in this illegal trade. @PunjabPoliceIndis committed to dismantle the drug networks and make our state drug-free."

Earlier on December 2, the Fazilka Police in Pujab recovered 1.71 lakh Clovidol-100 tablets after successfully dismantling an inter-state network of illegal opioids operating from Rajasthan.

Director General of Punjab Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav shared the news on social media and said that one person has also been apprehended.

"Big blow to illegal pharma opioids supply networks. @FazilkaPolice busts an inter-state network of illegal opioid operating from #Rajasthan and apprehends one person and recovers 1.71 lakh Clovidol-100 tablets (Tramadol Hydrochloride based)," DGP Punjab said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, DGP Gaurav further mentioned that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at the Khuian Sarwar Police Station in Fazilka.

"FIR under NDPS Act has been registered at PS Khuian Sarwar, #Fazilka and further backward linkages are being investigated to completely unveil the illegal pharma drug cartel.@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its fight against organized crime and drug trafficking," he added. (ANI)

