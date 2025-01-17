Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday organised a one-day workshop on nuances of provisions of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution with a special focus on rulings of various Courts, including the Supreme Court, an official statement said on Friday.

Article 21 of the Indian Constitution provides protection of life and personal liberty. No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.

Former Director of the National Judicial Academy and a distinguished legal luminary Dr Balram Gupta, delivered an address, focused on the expansion of the scope of this article, the statement read.

Dr Gupta's address emphasised the significance of upholding fundamental rights, particularly in the context of policing.

He emphasised that police have to discharge an important constitutional duty as far as upholding the rights of individuals as enshrined in the constitution and other statutes are concerned.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Punjab Police will continue to organise similar workshops and training programmes to ensure that officers are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to discharge their duties in a fair, impartial and humane manner.

DGP Yadav and Special DGP Human Resource Development (HRD) and Welfare Ishwar Singh, addressed all the senior police officers, who participated in the workshop.

Special DGP Community Affairs Division Gurpreet Kaur Deo, Special DGP Policy and Rules SK Asthana, and Special DGP Railways Shashi Prabha Dwivedi also attended the workshop.

