Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 23 (ANI): In a historic moment, three Baiga families from the Pandaria development block in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh, have received a special invitation from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu to attend the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26, 2025.

The three families, including Jagatin Bai Baiga and her husband Phool Singh Baiga from the Patapri village under the Kadawani Gram Panchayat, were selected for the prestigious invitation. Their excitement is palpable as they prepare to travel to Delhi, a place they have never visited before, to attend the Republic Day celebrations and meet the President of India.

The Baiga tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), has faced numerous challenges, including lack of access to basic amenities and infrastructure.

Even after independence, many of these tribal villages have remained undeveloped, with their residents often living in isolated conditions. However, the recent attention and initiatives have made significant strides toward improving their quality of life.

The Baiga families' visit to Delhi will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, where they will meet the President, dine with her, and visit iconic landmarks like the Prime Minister's residence, Parliament House, and the President's House. This invitation has not only brought joy to the Baiga families but has also made the entire district proud.

Jagatin Bai, a member of the Baiga tribe, explained her feelings on being invited by the President. "We have received electricity. We are very happy. We used to live in darkness, and there was always fear of insects," she said.

Her words reflect the immense changes that have occurred in the village, largely due to the government's efforts to improve their living conditions.

Jagatin Bai further shared, "The Collector visited our village and asked what facilities we have received. We told him that our village never had electricity, but now our village and homes are illuminated."

This shift to modernity is due to the installation of solar-powered lights in all 25 homes in Patapri village, a major step in ending the isolation the Baiga community once faced.

Jagatin Bai expressed her gratitude: "I will go to Delhi and present the Biron Mala to the President as a gesture of respect, as these schemes have improved our standard of living."

The Baiga families' invitation is a proud moment not only for them but also for the entire Kabirdham district. Phool Singh, Jagatin Bai's husband, added, "The President and Prime Minister have invited us. We are very happy that our home now has electricity."

His words reflect the profound impact these improvements have had on their lives, allowing them to live with dignity and hope for the future.

For years, Patapri village remained dark, isolated, and disconnected from the modern world. Villagers lived without electricity, relying on firewood for cooking and fearing the dangers posed by wild animals and the darkness.

Phool Singh recalled, "Earlier, we had a small solar panel that cost 7-8 rupees. Sometimes, we could use it to cook, but often we had to cook in the dark. Now, thanks to the government's scheme, the entire village is illuminated 24 hours with solar power."

This breakthrough came when, in October 2024, Collector Gopal Verma held a Jan Chaupal (public meeting) in Patapri village and directed the CREDA department to implement solar energy systems. As a result, 300-watt solar home lighting systems were installed in every house.

With this, the village, which had long been deprived of proper infrastructure, was transformed, and the Baiga families were now able to live with modern amenities, no longer living in fear or darkness.

"Now, with electricity, we can visit each other's houses freely," Phool Singh said. "Before Diwali, we didn't have enough light. Cooking with firewood was the norm. We lived in fear due to the darkness in the village surrounded by forests. Now that there is light, our fear has diminished."

Jagatin Bai echoed his sentiments, saying, "With electricity, we now have fans. We don't feel the heat, and the children are happy."

The lighting systems have brought a sense of security to the community. "The children play, study, and live with ease," Phool Singh noted, highlighting the transformative effect of solar power on the younger generation, who now have the opportunity to study and play freely without the limitations of darkness.

This invitation has provided an unprecedented opportunity for the Baiga families. Jagatin Bai, who had never traveled more than 10 kilometers from her village, expressed her excitement about the upcoming trip to Delhi.

"When asked how it would feel to travel by train, she said it would be nice. It would be an experience to travel in a train-like vehicle that I have never seen before," said Jagatin Bai. Her excitement reflects the vast change this invitation represents for her and her family.

Later, with a smile, she even expressed her desire to travel by plane someday, something she had never imagined before. "I would love to travel by plane. It would be an experience of a lifetime," she said.

This shows how far-reaching this invitation is in not just acknowledging their progress but also opening up new possibilities for these families.

The families' visit will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. While in Delhi, they will have the honor of meeting the President and dining with her. Additionally, they will have the chance to visit important landmarks like the Prime Minister's residence, Parliament House, and the President's House.

The invitation has not only brought joy to the Baiga families but has also made the entire district proud. District Collector Gopal Verma expressed his pride, stating, "It is a matter of great pride for Kabirdham district that six Baiga tribal families have been invited for the Republic Day celebrations. Under the Janman scheme, these Baiga families have received homes, and through CREDA's solar energy scheme, their homes are illuminated."

Verma highlighted that this invitation is a significant achievement for the Baiga community. "On January 22, they will stay in the nation's capital. They will have dinner with the President and meet the Prime Minister. The entire Baiga community is overjoyed by the invitation, which is a proud moment for the district," he said.

Pandaria MLA Bhavna Bohra also expressed her pride and happiness about the invitation. "It is a matter of great honor not only for our tribal brothers and sisters but also for me personally. It is a proud moment for the Pandaria and Chhattisgarh region," she said.

She added that the invitation to meet the President was an immense joy for the entire community. "The President is the highest authority in the country, and the opportunity to have dinner with her during the Republic Day celebrations is a moment of immense joy."

The invitation is a significant recognition of the Baiga community's progress and the government's efforts to empower them. (ANI)

