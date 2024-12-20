Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attended the wedding of a senior advocate's daughter near here.

Gandhi reached Chandigarh in the afternoon and was received by the party's state unit president Harmohinder Singh Lucky.

Accompanied by Lucky, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha later reached the wedding venue on the outskirts of the city.

Lucky told PTI later that Gandhi had come to attend the wedding of senior advocate R S Cheema's daughter at a resort in the Mohali district of Punjab on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

"R S Cheema, a criminal lawyer and former advocate general of Punjab, has also represented Rahul ji. It was Cheema ji's daughter's wedding and he had come to attend that. After attending the wedding, Rahul ji returned to Delhi," Lucky said.

Lucky said former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa were also present at the event.

