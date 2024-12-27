New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Railway Board has appointed 23 divisional railway managers, replacing the existing ones, after a wait of nearly two-and-a-half months.

The appointments were effected on Thursday.

A divisional railway manager (DRM), appointed to look after the affairs of a rail division, has a two-year tenure after which the official gets transferred to an equivalent or promotional post at the zonal headquarters.

The board has issued 23 separate orders to the general managers of the respective zones, apprising them of its decision to post new DRMs in place of those serving currently.

These 23 divisions from their respective railway zones are -- Kota and Jabalpur in West Central Railway, Ajmer in North Western Railway, Ratlam and Mumbai (BCT) in Western Railway, Hubballi in South Western Railway, CSTM, Solapur, Nagpur and Pune in Central Railway, Ambala in Northern Railway, Raipur, Bilaspur and Nagpur in South East Central Railway, Waltair in East Coast Railway, Lumding in North East Frontier Railway, Malda in Eastern Railway, Chakradharpur in South Eastern Railway, Lucknow and Izzatnagar in North Eastern Railway, Guntakal and Guntur in South Central Railway and Bengaluru in South Western Railway.

A section of the DRMs who were replaced with the new ones said the order came after a delay of almost two-and-a-half months as opposed to the regular practice of postings after the completion of the two-year term.

After speaking to some of the divisional heads, PTI had highlighted on December 10 that a delay in the timely rotation brings uncertainty and hampers work efficiency, including taking up new projects.

Rejecting such suggestions, the Railway Board had held that a "delay" has nothing to do with work efficiency and said the new postings were under process.

"The new posting order of the divisional heads, who have been replaced by the new ones, will be issued in a couple of days," a railway official said.

