New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) BJP leaders Hardeep Singh Puri and Bhajanlal Sharma attacked Delhi's ruling AAP on Monday over deaths caused by rain-induced waterlogging in the national capital, and sought an apology from party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Krishna Nagar and Dwakra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma said it was hard to believe Delhi was the national capital the way children, the elderly and youngsters drowned in rainwater last monsoon.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials Donald Trump for First Time After Later's Inauguration, Congratulates Him on 'Historic Win', Says 'India-US Committed to Trusted Partnership'.

"Every city in Rajasthan has better drainage system than Delhi," he asserted.

Union minister Puri -- addressing meetings in support of BJP candidates Harish Khurana in Moti Nagar and Umang Bajaj in Rajendra Nagar -- said both the rich and the poor were contending with a drinking water crisis while facing a defunct sewerage system.

Also Read | India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, 'Flights To Start Soon', Says MEA.

"During last monsoon, there was such waterlogging that young civil services aspirants died untimely deaths. Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi for such chaos," he said.

Three civil services aspirants died in the basement of a building that was illegally used as a library of a coaching institute last July.

BJP leaders, including Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, former minister Sanjeev Balyan, and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, among others, addressed 26 public meetings across the city.

Tiwari, who addressed meetings in the Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar and Chhatarpur constituencies, said Delhi's Purvanchali community was fed up with Kejriwal's "misrule" and supporting the BJP for a better future.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan campaigned extensively for the third consecutive day.

At 'Purvanchal Samaj Samvad' programmes in Wazirpur, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar and Model Town, he charged that Kejriwal always "insults" Purvanchali pride.

MP Kiran Chaudhary, former parliamentarian Locket Chatterjee and BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also campaigned in different constituencies, the party's Delhi unit said in a statement.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)