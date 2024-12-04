Police reported a head-on collision on the Mega Highway that left five people dead and two injured. (Photo/ANI)

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): A tragic accident occurred on the Mega Highway near Bukanasar Phanta, Sardarshahar, late on Tuesday night, according to the police.

An SUV travelling from Sardarshahar to Hanumangarh collided head-on with an oncoming truck at around 3:00 AM. The collision resulted in the deaths of five individuals, while two others, including the truck driver, sustained injuries.

Sardarshahar Police Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj stated that the crash was so severe that two passengers in the SUV were trapped inside the vehicle. The injured and deceased were taken to the Sardarshahar government hospital in police vehicles.

Two critically injured victims were rushed to Bikaner for urgent treatment. Tragically, one of them succumbed to injuries en route, raising the death toll to five. The truck driver, Kishor Singh Rajput from Ratan Garh, is receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Dhansraj from Sikar; 25-year-old Rakesh Lalram Bhargav; 33-year-old Pawan Ratanlal Bhargav from Rajasar, Bikaner; 26-year-old Kamlesh Bhavarlal Bhargav from Ranasar, Bikaner; and 23-year-old Nandlal Kishanlal Bhargav from Dungargarh. Dhansraj's body has been transferred to PBM Hospital in Bikaner, while the remains of the other four are being held in the mortuary of the Sardarshahar government hospital.

The passengers in the SUV reportedly belonged to the same community, though they hailed from different locations. The police have confirmed that the truck was travelling from Hanumangarh at the time of the crash.

Thana Incharge Arvind Bhardwaj and DSP Rameshwar Lal visited the accident site to gather information. Meanwhile, the injured passenger, identified as Ram Lal from Dungargarh, is undergoing treatment in Bikaner. (ANI)

