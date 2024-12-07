Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): As a mark of tribute to the bravery of Indian Army soldiers during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the National Flag was unfurled on a 108-foot high mast at Laungewala Yudh Sthal in Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to the Indian Army, the initiative was made possible through the joint efforts of the Indian Army and the Flag Foundation of India.

The event was attended by war veterans Naik Jagdev Singh and Hav Mukhtiyar Singh from 23 PUNJAB, who participated in this historic battle 53 years ago. They were also joined by eight other 1971 war veterans from Jaisalmer district.

Amongst those present at the function were members of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force, civil administration, prominent personalities and the local community.

"The unfurling of the flag stands as a symbol of national pride and a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces," the Army said.

December 16, 1971, was the day when Pakistan signed the instrument of surrender in Dhaka, following a 13-day India-Pakistan War. This resulted in the surrender of over 93,000 soldiers, and the Pakistan Army's capitulation against Indian forces was complete. Following this decisive victory, India announced itself as a major regional force.

The creation of Bangladesh was a devastating event for West Pakistan, the aftershocks of which continue to this day. Along with the physical fall of Dhaka, Pakistan was also defeated psychologically. The two-nation theory, that Muslims of the subcontinent formed a nation, was demolished.

For India, the 1971 victory is a historic milestone, and December 16 is commemorated nationwide as "Vijay Diwas" to honour India's triumph over Pakistan. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971. (ANI)

