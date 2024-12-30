Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reached Ujjain and offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple where he was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Rajnath Singh, General Upendra Dwivedi and others reached the sanctum sanctorum wearing dhoti and sola as per the tradition of the temple. Here the head priest of the temple Ghanshyam Guru and Ashish Guru performed special puja and abhishek Puja.

After this, everyone sat in Nandi Hall where they offered prayers to Lord Shiva and the priest recited mantras along with Shanti Paath.

Later, in a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Today I had the good fortune of visiting and worshipping at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. This temple is the centre of India's spiritual consciousness. Here I prayed to Mahadev for the happiness, prosperity and good health of all the countrymen. Jai Mahakal!"

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday participated in the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and sought blessings from Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In Sanatan Dharma... Mahadev is the supreme deity of this mortal world. I came here after 5 years. The scene here is wonderful. This place looks unimaginable."

The temple, located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and holds deep spiritual significance for devotees nationwide.

The Bhasma Aarti is a special morning ritual in which ash is offered to Lord Shiva. It draws thousands of devotees who gather to witness the spiritual event.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled. (ANI)

