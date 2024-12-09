Agartala, Dec 9 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said Reliance Industries would send a team to explore investment opportunities in the northeastern state.

Addressing a party programme at Khumulwng in Sepahijala district, the CM said he met Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai recently and discussed the investment possibilities in Tripura.

Also Read | 'Reservation Can't Be on Basis of Religion', Says Supreme Court in West Bengal OBC Case.

“I invited him to join the state's journey for development. In Tripura, there is a possibility of tourism. Besides, the northeastern state has 21 species of bamboo. Ethanol could be produced by using bamboo. Ambani said he would send a team to Tripura to explore investment opportunities in the border state," Saha claimed.

The state has already inked a memorandum of understanding with Tata Group to develop government-run 19 industrial training institutes (ITIs), he said, adding that this will entail Rs 700 crore investment in the next few years.

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Youth Sets Minor Girl on Fire After She Refuses His Sexual Advances in Andhra Pradesh, Arrested.

Saha stated that he has already written to Infosys, urging the information technology giant to be part of Tripura's journey in growth and development.

“We had talks with the Airtel company (Bharti Airtel) on setting up a data centre in Agartala and they agreed to do it," he said.

Saha claimed that Tripura has an "investment-friendly atmosphere" and is the only state, which is "free from terrorism".

“Tripura is a terrorism-free state not only in the northeastern region but also in the country after the surrender of NLFT and ATTF militants in September following an agreement," Saha said.

He also said, “This has been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive role in bringing peace to the northeastern region. Since Modi ji became the prime minister in 2014, around 12 peace accords have been signed with various outfits to bring peace in the region."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)