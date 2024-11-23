Patna, Nov 23 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav downplayed his party's dismal performance in the bypolls to four assembly seats in Bihar, claiming that the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in the state where elections are due in less than a year.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, rejoiced at his party's better-than-expected performance in neighbouring Jharkhand where the JMM-led alliance has retained power.

In 2019, RJD had secured only the Chatra seat in Jharkhand. This time RJD won Deoghar, Godda, Bishrampur and Hussainabad seats in the state.

"Loss in a few seats is no big deal. We had gained leads in these assembly segments in the recent Lok Sabha elections. We will do better in the 2025 assembly elections and the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in Bihar. Winning and losing is a part of elections...we are not disappointed at all...we fought the elections unitedly," said the RJD leader, making light of his party's failure to retain Belaganj and Ramgarh, besides its inability to wrest Imamganj.

The grand alliance under the leadership of Hemant Soren Ji won Jharkhand assembly polls with a huge margin, he said.

"We are once again forming the government in Jharkhand. After Jharkhand, the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar in 2025," he said.

