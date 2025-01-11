New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Republican Party of India (Athawale), part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced its participation in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The party released a list of 15 candidates for the elections.

The party has fielded candidates in several constituencies. The candidates include Laxmi from Sultanpur Mazra constituency, Asha Kamble from Kondli, Deepak Chawla from Timarpur, Shubhi Saxena from New Delhi, Ranjeet from Patparganj, Vijay Pal Singh from Laxmi Nagar, Kanhiya from Narela, Tajender Singh from Sangam Vihar, Manisha from Sadar Bajaar, Ram Naresh Nishad from Malviya Nagar, Manjoor Ali from Tughlakbad, Harshit Tyagi from Badarpur, Sachin Gupta from Chandni Chowk, and Manoj Kashyap from Matiyara Maharal.

On remaing seats in the 70 seat legislature RPI(A) will Support BJP candidates.

Delhi Assembly elections have been scheduled for February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

BJP has till now announced its candidates for 29 constituencies for the upcoming Delhi polls. Congress has announced a total of 47 candidates in two separete lists.

However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has revealed its candidates for all 70 seats.

In the previous two assembly elections, Congress, which had ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, faced setbacks, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Delhi government had not introduced any new policy for the welfare of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the last ten years.

The Congress leader also questioned the silence of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor at a time when the Jats were allegedly "ousted" from the OBC list.

"Delhi's OBC list includes the Jat community from the time of Sheila Dikshit. The second government of UPA gave OBC status to the Jat community in 7 states... This was challenged in the Supreme Court in 2014 and since this was not pursued properly by the NDA government, the Jats were ousted from the OBC list. Where was Arvind Kejriwal back then?...," Yadav told ANI.

"The Environment Department of the Delhi government has some vacancies for engineers... Why was the Jat community not considered? They could have benefitted from this?... No new scheme was brought (by the Delhi government) in for benefitting OBC in the last 10 years; children are not receiving scholarships...," he added. (ANI)

