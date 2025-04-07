Mumbai, April 7: Samsung has started rolling out its new One UI 7 update based on the Android 15 operating system, bringing various new Galaxy AI features to its smartphones. The Samsung One UI 7 update will be rolled out to various Galaxy devices globally starting April 7, 2025 (today). The South Korean tech giant already rolled out a beta for developers to test. However, this is the final update with various artificial intelligence features, improvements and more.

The Samsung One UI 7 update offers a new bold design and better personalisation for improving the customer experience. The new One UI 7 comes with a new interface that is built for AI. Samsung said it would "help users interact with their Galaxy devices more naturally than ever before". The latest updates will be available, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip foldable models, as well as other tablets and smartphones based on the region, eligibility, and smartphone model. Samsung Electronics To Hike Memory Chip Prices Up to 5% Amid Donald Trump’s 25% Tariffs on South Korean Imports.

How to Download Samsung One UI 7 Update?

The update will be available within the Settings option of the current One UI operating system. Users can check it by going to Settings> Software Update > Download and Install. After rolling out, the new Samsung One UI 7 update will be available to eligible devices.

Samsung One UI 7 Update Samsung Galaxy Eligible Devices

Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Samsung One UI 7 Update: New Galaxy AI Features, Improvements and More

New Bar for Real-time updates in UI

Simple, Emotive and Impactful Design of One UI 7 Interface

Writing Assist Feature

AI Select Feature

Audio Eraser Feature

Deeper Google Gemini Integration

The latest One UI 7 update from Samsung allows users to save videos as GIFs with a single swipe, offers flexibility while drawing or using a prompt, and helps with everyday tasks. Vivo V50e Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on April 10; Know What To Expect and Check Other Details.

Samsung's Gemini integration offers the users to access voice commands for every day tasks such as finding a location, restaurant or talking to the AI naturally.

