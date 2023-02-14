Karnal (Haryana), February 14 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday released Rs 10,000 crore to the Haryana government for the developmental work of cooperative societies across the state.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister made the announcement after inaugurating various projects of the Haryana Cooperative Department at an event at Haryana Cooperative Export House (HAFED) here in Karnal.

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) of the Central government released the Rs 10,000 crore amount to the Haryana government.

"The NCDC, which is running under the aegis of the Government of India has today released an amount of Rs 10,000 crore to Haryana for different works of cooperatives, which will be given to farmers' cooperatives on low interest.t," Shah said.

Pointing the importance to create awareness to make cooperatives relevant again and the backbone of rural economic activities, Shah said an Internet Radio 'Sahakaritha Vani' has been started here today.

The Minister said the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Narendra Modi took a decision that the Government of India will set up a Cooperative Export House which will send all agricultural and handicraft products to the world markets.

Shah said that he had also appealed at that time that the states should also set up their own export houses and those export houses should become members of the Government of India's export houses.

He further said that the Haryana government has made a very good beginning by starting this work so soon.

The country's first Cooperative Minister said that all arrangements from testing, branding, bank linkage, and letter of credit to export will be made in the Cooperative Export House with state-of-the-art facilities in Haryana's Karnal.

He said that HAFED has exported Rs 650 crores till now.

Shah also said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal ji has established a joint animal shelter under the aegis of the Haryana Dairy Development Association and many initiatives like animal fodder, veterinary medicine and vaccination are associated with it.

He said this will not only connect poor people with animal husbandry but also create an atmosphere of cleanliness in the entire village and cow dung gas can also be made.

Shah later said during the tenure of about one and a quarter years, the Ministry of Cooperatives of the Government of India has made new beginnings in many areas.

"First of all, the work of strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) was started, and the government engaged in making model bylaws for them recently PACS have been allowed to work as CSC (Common Service Center). Now, these packs will be able to do 20 different activities."

Amit Shah also said that a cooperative milk plant has also been inaugurated here today with the capacity to process five lakh litres of milk per day and its cost is about Rs 200 crore. He said that many cattle herders would be benefited by this.

Apart from this, an ethanol plant with a capacity of 90,000 litres per day has also been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

A campaign has also been started to make the District Cooperative Bank NPA free, the Minister added. (ANI)

