Lucknow/Mirzapur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh on Saturday said he has complained to the Election Commission about an alleged community feast held at the office of BJP MP from Bhadohi Vinod Kumar Bind in violation of the model code of conduct even as the latter denied the charge.

News reports and social media posts claimed that the "party" was held on Thursday night where some people got angry and started fighting after being served only gravy instead of meat pieces in a mutton dish.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: Widespread Mob Violence Reported, Curfew Imposed, Mobile Internet Suspended After Recovery of Bodies of 6 Missing Women and Children in Jiribam.

When asked about it, Bind told PTI, "The video which is doing the rounds (on social media), did you see anything in them? No such incident took place at my office."

"It is being written that it was a mutton party. Yesterday evening people started telling me about this thing. If any such incident had taken place, I would have said... Auch a big (news) channel they are, at least they should have applied their common sense," he said.

Also Read | 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Negative Slogan, Will Be Rejected by People, Says Samajwadi Party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

Asked if he is mulling any action against those who published the reports, Bind said, "At present, my son is not well. He is admitted at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and has to undergo surgery. So, I am not focusing on these things."

Targeting Bind, SP Lok Sabha MP from Chandauli Virendra Singh said he has complained to the Election Commission over the issue and claimed that no action has been taken against the BJP MP till now.

In the complaint, it has been said that organising such a party is a violation of the model code of conduct which is in force due to the ongoing bypolls, Singh said at a press conference.

Bind was an MLA from Majhawan assembly constituency in Mirzapur district and his election to Lok Sabha has necessitated the byelections.

Majhawan is among the nine assembly seats where bypolls will be held on November 20.

The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner SP, while the BSP is contesting solo on all nine seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)