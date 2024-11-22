Samba/Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Security forces defused an old landmine in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

They said security personnel found the landmine during patrolling in the Phulpur border belt on Thursday evening.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 169 SCO Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

They secured it safely and a bomb disposal squad was then called to the scene, the officials said.

On Friday, the bomb disposal team defused the landmine in a controlled manner, they added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Stage Set for Vote Counting in 288 Assembly Constituencies Across State, Fate of MahaYuti and MVA To Be Decided.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)