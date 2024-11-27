Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh stated on Wednesday that the situation in Sambhal is now normal following a recent incident involving violence and stone pelting, which occurred during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque in the district.

Singh added that the administration is in continuous touch with people, efforts are underway to restore trust and law enforcement is deployed in the incident area as a precaution.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, said, "Situation in Sambhal is normal. Administration is in continuous touch with people and efforts are underway to restore trust. As a precautionary measure, force is deployed in the area where the incident occurred...Regarding the restoration of the internet, a review will be done today. After the review, a decision will be made."

The stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

Singh also said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

Singh added that so far 74 people have been identified in connection to the incident and the identification of others is being done.

"Police have registered a total of 7 FIRs so far, 4 of these have been registered by the families of the deceased. A total of 27 people have been arrested, of these 3 are women and 3 are juveniles. The juveniles have been sent to juvenile homes. 74 people have been identified with the help of people, camera and video footage. Identification of others is being done. We have also issued their videos and photos to seek help from the people so that they can be easily identified," Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division said. (ANI)

