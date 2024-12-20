Ayodhya (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asserted the "Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India", and said that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect it.

Adityanath participated in the Ashtottarshat 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Paath and Panch Narayan Mahayagya held at Asharfi Bhawan Ashram in Ayodhya. As part of the Mahayagya, the UP CM offered oblations amidst Vedic chants, praying for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the UP government said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, the UP Chief Minister said, "The Sanatan Dharma is the national religion of India, and it is the collective responsibility of every citizen to protect it." He highlighted how religion and culture foster positivity and peace in the society.

Reflecting on the historical attacks on sacred temples, he said that the clans of those who desecrated these holy sites have met their downfall.

Citing an example, he said, "Today, the descendants of (Mughal ruler) Aurangzeb are driving rickshaws. Their plight is the result of their destructive actions. Had they upheld righteousness and refrained from demolishing temples, would they be in such a state?"

The UP chief minister emphasised the need to learn from the mistakes of the past that led India into the shackles of slavery and resulted in the desecration of its sacred sites.

He urged all Indians to unite in protecting and preserving Sanatan Dharma, asserting that respecting this eternal religion is essential for safeguarding humanity.

