New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A committee of seven judges of the Supreme Court has recommended resumption of regular physical hearing of cases which are in their final stage after 10-15 days in three courtrooms.

Physical hearings in the apex court have been stopped since March 20 owing to the conditions created by COVID-19 pandemic.

The matters are being taken up for hearing and judgments being pronounced through video conferencing.

"Looking at the current time and economic condition of many of advocates, though it appears to be a good initiative but unfailing caution and due care is also required to be exercised by all who are going to physically appear in courts," said Vivek Narayan Sharma, Advocate on Record for Supreme Court Advocates On Records Association (SCAORA). (ANI)

