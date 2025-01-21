New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) challenging the bail granted to former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and current NCP MLA Chhagan Bhujbal in a money-laundering case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also rejected Bhujbal's plea challenging his arrest in the matter.

The apex court, while rejecting Bhujbal's plea, stated that he was released on bail in 2018, and it was not necessary to examine the legality of his arrest at this stage.

"Impugned orders granting bail have been passed way back in the year 2018. Therefore no case for interference is made out at this stage under Article 136 of the Constitution. The SLPs are dismissed," the bench said in its order, rejecting the ED's plea to cancel Bhujbal's bail.

While declining Bhujbal's plea against his arrest, the top court stated, "As the petitioner has been granted bail in 2018, it is not necessary at this stage to examine the question of the legality of his arrest. However, that issue remains open and can be raised by the petitioner at the appropriate stage in an appropriate petition."

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Bhujbal on May 4, 2018, in the money-laundering case.

According to the ED, Bhujbal awarded contracts related to construction and development works, including one for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, to a particular firm in return for kickbacks for himself and his family. (ANI)

