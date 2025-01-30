New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed proceedings against a firm for allegedly manufacturing sub-standard quality drugs, saying no reasons even for namesake were given in the trial court summoning order.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the summoning order was totally a "non-speaking one".

Also Read | Gurugram Traffic Police To Impound Vehicles if Dues Uncleared Within 90 Days of Fines via CCTV Cameras and Manually by Officers.

The verdict came on an appeal filed by the firm and others against an October 2023 judgement of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which dismissed its plea to quash the proceedings in a Kurnool trial court.

"However, we do not find it necessary to consider the submissions made by the appellants on various grounds inasmuch as the present appeal is liable to be allowed on the short ground that the magistrate has issued the process without assigning any reasons," the bench said, referring to the submissions of the firm's counsel.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

It said, "In the present case also, no reasons even for the namesake have been assigned by the magistrate.

The summoning order is totally a non-speaking one."

While setting aside the high court's order, the bench quashed the trial court's summoning order of July 2023 and the related proceedings.

It noted in May 2019, the drugs inspector, Kurnool Urban, filed a complaint in the court under Section 32 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, against the company, its managing partner and others.

It came on record, in September, 2018, the complainant picked up sample of a drug manufactured by the firm for analysis and a subsequent report declared the drug sample as "not of standard quality".

The appellants were accused of violating the provisions of the 1940 Act by manufacturing, selling and distributing the poor quality drugs.

Following the complaint, the trial court summoned the appellants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)