New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on Friday said that the Sambhal Mosque Committee had approached the Supreme Court seeking to maintain the status quo of the well situated outside the Shahi Jama Masjid.

" Today the Sambhal Mosque Committee approached the Supreme Court requesting that the well situated outside the so-called mosque, the Shahi Jama Masjid, its status quo must be maintained. We appeared before the Supreme Court, and our submissions were that the alleged well is outside the purview of the so-called mosque and that rituals at the well have been conducted from time immemorial. However, these puja rituals have recently been stopped," he said.

Advocate Jain further added, "The Court has issued a notice in the matter and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report before the next hearing on February 21. The SC has also asked private responders to file their counter affidavit..."

On Thursday, The Committee of Management, Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, moved the Supreme Court seeking direction to the District Magistrate to ensure that the status quo is maintained with respect to the private well situated near the stairs/entrance of the mosque.

The mosque committee urged the top court to issue directions to the DM and not to take any steps/actions with regard to the investigation of the well, and open the well-constructed outside the structure without due permission from this court.

"District Administration, Sambhal is conducting a purported drive to revive old temples and wells in the city with reports indicating that at least 32 old unused temples have been revived and 19 wells have been identified which are being made operational for public prayers/use," the application stated.

"The District Administration, in its purported drive for the so-called revival of old temples and wells, is giving publicity to the proposed public access being granted to the use of the well, claiming the said wells to have religious significance," it added.

It also stated that posters have also been put up around Sambhal and near the mosque indicating purportedly the location of historical wells and therein the mosque has been shown as a temple. (ANI)

