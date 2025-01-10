The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking a status report on a petition filed by the Committee of Management of Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal. The petition seeks directions to the District Magistrate to ensure that the status quo is maintained regarding a private well situated near the stairs and entrance of the mosque. The petitioners have raised concerns about the notice issued by the Nagar Pallika, which pertains to the public well, claimed to be the 'Hari Mandir.' The Supreme Court has directed authorities not to execute the notice concerning the well, emphasising that there is no harm in allowing others to use the well from outside the mosque. Sambhal Riots: Uttar Pradesh Government Orders Fresh Probe in 1978 Riots Case, Seeks Report Within Week.

SC Issues Notice on Private Well Near Shahi Jama Masjid

Supreme Court directs that authorities not to execute the notice of Nagar Pallika over the public well claimed to be 'Hari Mandir'. Supreme Court observes that there is no harm if someone else uses the well from outside the mosque. https://t.co/RLB3zt5oIC — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

