Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 16 (ANI): In the wake of the Bijapur Naxal attack in which two jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxals, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that government and security forces were fighting hard against them and their elimination is certain.

Vishnu Deo Sai said, "This is an act of cowardice by the Naxals. The government and the security forces are fighting hard against it and their elimination is certain."

He was speaking after the inauguration of the Auto Expo and National Road Safety and Honors Programme.

Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said, "This is the 8th expo and new records are being made continuously in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh has seen the highest growth of 18 percent in the last few years. It seems that the state's record of selling 10,000 vehicles last year will increase to 20,000 this year. The reason is Mukhya Mantri Khadyan Suraksha Yojna started by the Chief Minister. 150 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy is being procured. 50 thousand crores reaches the farmers of Chhattisgarh, the sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is increasing and hence the state is moving forward in every field."

Earlier two jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station area on Thursday morning, according to Bijapur Police.

The injured jawans were evacuated. Their condition is stable and they are out of danger, the police added. More information is awaited.

The blast comes amid the security forces intensifying anti-Naxal operations in Bijapur.

On January 12, five Naxalites including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur.

Several automatic and other weapons and explosives were recovered from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district.

The recovered weapons included one SLR rifle, one 12-bore rifle, two single-shot rifles, one BGL launcher, and one locally made Bharmar gun, along with explosives, Maoist literature, and other Naxal materials. (ANI)

