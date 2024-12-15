Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan, who died following illness, was cremated here on Sunday with full government honours, marked by a 21-gun salute by the police.

Leaders led by Chief Minister M K Stalin and people, paid homage to the departed leader here and later, the body was cremated at the Mugalivakkam electric crematorium. The Congress party held a condolence meeting here.

The state government on Sunday announced full state honours as a mark of respect, considering his long standing public service in various capacities.

A former union minister, ex-chief of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and an MLA representing Erode East Assembly constituency, he was the grandnephew of 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy.

EVKS Elangovan passed away here on December 14.

