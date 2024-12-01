Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): A seven-year-old boy died after falling into an open pit that was dug up near the ST bus depot premises in Mumbai's Kurla, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.15 PM on Saturday.

Also Read | Germany: Volkswagen Strikes Called by Trade Union.

The pit was dug up for track construction by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the police added.

Following the incident, a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, has been registered at Nehru Nagar police station.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Hyderabad: SBI Branch Manager Prevents Online, Saves Senior Citizen Couple's INR 30 Lakh Savings.

The police were further looking into it.

More details are awaited.

Earlier as well, an 18-month-old boy, Krishna Omprakash Gupta, tragically fell into an open drain near Maurya Hall on Gaondevi Road in Bhandup (West).

The boy had reportedly slipped through a small opening in a partially covered drain section.

The child was taken to a hopsital, where he was declared "brought dead". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)