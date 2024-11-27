Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) Several areas of the Odisha capital have been declared as no-fly and no-drone zone during the all-India conference IGP-DGP conference here from November 29 to December 1 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to take part, an official notification said on Wednesday.

"Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) area, Raj Bhawan area, the event venue Lok Seva Bhawan, IPS Mess at Maitrivihar and the route from BPIA to Raj Bhawan, and from Raj Bhawan to Loka Seva Bhawan, airport to IPS Mess and Maitrivihar & IPS Mess to Loka Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar have been declared as no drone/no flying zone during the visit of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and VVIP dignitaries to Bhubaneswar for DGP & IGP Conference-2024 from 29.11.2024 to 01.12.2024," the notification said.

Police sources said that as many as 38 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of state police besides Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will provide ground security.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, reviewed the preparations for the PM's visit to the party office here.

"This is the second time the PM will visit our office. Therefore, we are making all required arrangements," Samal said.

Stating that the Prime Minister will be accorded a grand welcome after his arrival at the airport on the afternoon of November 29, Samal said Modi will go directly to Raj Bhavan and from there he will come to the BJP state office.

Samal said the PM may address a gathering at the airport before heading towards Raj Bhavan.

The PM will stay for about two hours in the party office during which he will meet ministers, MPs, MLAs and state officials.

"The PM will also have his dinner at the party office," Samal said.

On the second day of his visit, the PM will attend the DGP-IGP conference, which is being held for the first time in the state. He will return to Delhi on December 1, Samal said.

