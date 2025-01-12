Patna (Bihar) [India], January 12 (ANI): A few hours before his call for Bihar bandh call on January 12, Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, on Saturday stated that he, along with Azad Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is collaborating on the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam issue and will not let the House function from March 21.

Yadav further mentioned that he would visit different cities on Sunday if necessary, following his Bihar bandh call, in support of the affected students and aspirants in the state.

Also Read | January 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 12.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav raised concerns about several irregularities in the BPSC examination and called for an investigation into the matter.

"Exams were conducted many times, weren't they cancelled in the court?... Isn't it an issue that the property of the people involved in this should be investigated? Isn't it an issue that the cases against the students should be removed? Should the lathicharge be investigated or not?... Question papers were brought from Nawada to Gaya a day before, no jammer was installed, only 172 bundles out of 192 came...," claimed Pappu Yadav.

Also Read | Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?.

"Tomorrow Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Party and other parties including Asaduddin Owaisi are going to work together on this and if needed, we will go to every city and will not let the House function from March 21...," said Pappu Yadav.

Earlier, Pappu Yadav praised the Bihar Governor for listening to their concerns, assuring them that a high-level probe would be conducted into the incident and an inquiry would be carried out against the accused.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea alleging widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan advised the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)