Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday flagged off a marathon named "Family Run 3.0" organised in Maharashtra's Pune by Jayesh Murkute Social Foundation. The event was organised by Jayesh Sanjay Murkute, Kothrud working president of the NCP SP.
While attending the event, Pune NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap said that Murkute was the young member of their party who keeps organising political and social events in the Baner and Balewadi area.
India News | Sharad Pawar Flags off 'Family Run 3.0' Marathon in Pune
Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Our party's young member Jayesh Murkute keeps organising political and social functions in Baner and Balewadi. He organised a marathon in the area which was flagged off by Sharad Pawar. The atmosphere was very good. Pawar sahib reached here around 6:45 in the morning..." Jagtap told ANI.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday flagged off a marathon named "Family Run 3.0" organised in Maharashtra's Pune by Jayesh Murkute Social Foundation. The event was organised by Jayesh Sanjay Murkute, Kothrud working president of the NCP SP.
While attending the event, Pune NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap said that Murkute was the young member of their party who keeps organising political and social events in the Baner and Balewadi area.
Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital, Cold Wave Persists (Watch Videos).
"Our party's young member Jayesh Murkute keeps organising political and social functions in Baner and Balewadi. He organised a marathon in the area which was flagged off by Sharad Pawar. The atmosphere was very good. Pawar sahib reached here around 6:45 in the morning..." Jagtap told ANI.
Meanwhile, Jagtap also spoke about the possibility of NCP (SP) going solo in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. This comes after Sanjay Raut hinted that Shiv Sena (UBT) might contest the elections solo, as party workers are demanding it.
Also Read | India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices, Says EAM S Jaishankar.
"If Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanjay Raut are talking differently, we are also ready to contest (the upcoming local body elections) solo or with Congress," Jagtap said.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) alliance has been a crucial part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which has been opposing the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.
"In the past 10 months, we have contested the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance. The struggle is not to make a comeback or for political gains, but our focus is to stop the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) from spreading terror across Maharashtra and the country. Despite this, if Shiv Sena (UBT) is thinking differently (about contesting local body polls solo) it would perhaps benefit the BJP in the upcoming polls. We want to contest in alliance. However, if Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanjay Raut are talking differently, we are also ready and capable to contest solo or with Congress," Jagtap said.
The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election saw a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti, with 235 seats won. The Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.
Earlier, Maharashtra NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Saturday said that he would ask Raut why he had made such a decision. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
Sex Scandal Hits NYPD: Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey Resigns Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Victim Says ‘He Wanted To Have Anal Sex, Asked Me To Kiss His Penis’
Rozgar Mela 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters Through Video Conferencing on December 23
Vehicle Recalls Surge in South Korea: Record High 5.12 Million Cars Voluntarily Recalled in 2024, Hyundai and Kia Lead With Over 4 Million Units
-
Sex Scandal Hits NYPD: Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey Resigns Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Victim Says ‘He Wanted To Have Anal Sex, Asked Me To Kiss His Penis’
Rozgar Mela 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters Through Video Conferencing on December 23
Vehicle Recalls Surge in South Korea: Record High 5.12 Million Cars Voluntarily Recalled in 2024, Hyundai and Kia Lead With Over 4 Million Units
Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of KBFC vs MSC Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online
Mohammad Amir Calls Virat Kohli The Greatest Batter of This Generation, Says ‘Comparing Him With Babar Azam, Steve Smith or Joe Root Makes Me Laugh’
Bitcoin Price Today, December 22: BTC Nears USD 97,000 and Euro 93,000; Check Details Read More
Rohit Sharma Pens Heartwarming Message For His Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Her Birthday (See Post)
Vikhroli Shocker: Man Attacked With Iron Objects by 3 in Mumbai After Parking Dispute Turns Violent, All Accused Arrested
Malihabad Road Accident: Private Bus Travelling From Hardoi To Attend Wedding in Lucknow Collides With Overloaded Dumper in Uttar Pradesh, Several Passengers Injured (Watch Video)
‘Itna Bura Hoon Kya’: Abhinav Arora Aka Bal Sant Baba Files FIR Against YouTubers for Allegedly Trolling Him (Watch Video)
Shirish Patel Dies: Architect and Engineer Who Built India’s 1st Flyover ‘Kemps Corner’ Passes Away at 92
US Shocker: Man Kills One-Year-Old Son With Knife Near Sacramento in California, Police Find Victim’s Severed Head in Bedroom; Accused Arrested
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹81,75,375-1.36%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹2,81,643-4.71%
-
Tether(USDT)₹85.010.17%
-
XRP(XRP)₹186.3-5.10%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
is Robin Uthappa Trending in Google Trends on December, 22 2024: Check Latest News on Robin Uthappa Today from Google and LatestLY">
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹81,75,375-1.36%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹2,81,643-4.71%
-
Tether(USDT)₹85.010.17%
-
XRP(XRP)₹186.3-5.10%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Burn Woman’s Thighs With Hot Iron Rod, Rub Chilli Powder on Her Private Parts Suspecting Victim To Be in Relationship With Neighbour
-
Raja Rani Betting App Scam: Madhur Jain, Mastermind of Raja Rani Satta Matka Gang, Arrested in Chhattisgarh As Police Seize 1,000 SIM Cards and Freeze Hundreds of Bank Accounts
-
Money Double Scam in Mumbai: Grocery Shop Owner Duped of INR 50 Lakh by 5 Men in Kandivali on Pretext of Doubling His Money Through Black Magic
-
Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Being Taken Off Shelves in Oregon, Washington After US FDA Flags ‘Life-Threatening’ Allergy Risk Linked To ‘Undeclared Milk’.