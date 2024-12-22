India News | Sharad Pawar Flags off 'Family Run 3.0' Marathon in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday flagged off a marathon named "Family Run 3.0" organised in Maharashtra's Pune by Jayesh Murkute Social Foundation. The event was organised by Jayesh Sanjay Murkute, Kothrud working president of the NCP SP.

While attending the event, Pune NCP (SP) president Prashant Jagtap said that Murkute was the young member of their party who keeps organising political and social events in the Baner and Balewadi area.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital, Cold Wave Persists (Watch Videos).

"Our party's young member Jayesh Murkute keeps organising political and social functions in Baner and Balewadi. He organised a marathon in the area which was flagged off by Sharad Pawar. The atmosphere was very good. Pawar sahib reached here around 6:45 in the morning..." Jagtap told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jagtap also spoke about the possibility of NCP (SP) going solo in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. This comes after Sanjay Raut hinted that Shiv Sena (UBT) might contest the elections solo, as party workers are demanding it.

Also Read | India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

"If Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanjay Raut are talking differently, we are also ready to contest (the upcoming local body elections) solo or with Congress," Jagtap said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) alliance has been a crucial part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which has been opposing the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

"In the past 10 months, we have contested the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in alliance. The struggle is not to make a comeback or for political gains, but our focus is to stop the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) from spreading terror across Maharashtra and the country. Despite this, if Shiv Sena (UBT) is thinking differently (about contesting local body polls solo) it would perhaps benefit the BJP in the upcoming polls. We want to contest in alliance. However, if Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sanjay Raut are talking differently, we are also ready and capable to contest solo or with Congress," Jagtap said.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election saw a landslide victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti, with 235 seats won. The Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

Earlier, Maharashtra NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Saturday said that he would ask Raut why he had made such a decision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)