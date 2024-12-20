Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders hold a protest near Mantralay here on Friday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement in Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs also protested against the Shah's remarks on Ambedkar. The MPs stood together with a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and chanted 'Jai Bhim' in front of his statute at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House Complex.

Shah on Wednesday reportedly said in Rajya Sabha, "If they (opposition) had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and other MPs from the INDIA alliance led protests in Parliament complex, demanding an apology and resignation of the Union Home Minister for his remarks on former law minister BR Ambedkar.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

During the scuffle in the Parliament premises, two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi, and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads.

Both parties have alleged that their party members had been pushed around. Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by Delhi police regarding the incident.

Earlier, Congress' Pramod Tiwari alleged that the women MPs of the party were barred from entering the Parliament and pushed during the ruckus in Parliament yesterday.

"BJP has been charged with their lack of trust in democracy or the Constitution. The recent events suggest, particularly the parliament session, that the BJP-led Modi government is a living example of fascism," Tiwari told reporters here.

Meanwhile, several BJP MPs launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The arrogance of Rahul Gandhi that was seen yesterday and his attitude towards his fellow MPs is very unfortunate. The way he created a ruckus by violating all the rules and instead of going on the designated path, he deliberately took his supporters along and created a ruckus... this is not forgivable," Thakur said. (ANI)

