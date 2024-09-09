Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) on Monday expressed interest in setting up its office in Bengaluru during a meeting with Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, officials said.

The high-level delegation, led by Prasoon Mukherjee, Vice Chairman of SBF, assured the minister that they could create a "Singapore in Bengaluru" if the state government extended its cooperation, they said.

The delegation emphasised that SBF has the necessary expertise and investment potential to make this vision a reality, officials said.

Responding positively to the SBF leaders' proposal, Patil said that the government would provide all the required infrastructure, including land, water, power, and connectivity.

"We will stay in continuous touch with SBF to facilitate their investment in the state," he said.

The minister also invited the entrepreneurs associated with SBF to participate in Karnataka's flagship event, 'Global Investors Meet', scheduled to be held from February 12-14, 2025.

