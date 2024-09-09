New Delhi, September 9: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday demanded the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation in the national capital. There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office.

At a press conference, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said there was an incident of firing outside a club in Seemapuri in the early hours of Saturday. "There have been incidents earlier too. A senior citizen was murdered in Jangpura in a robbery bid.

Priyanka Kakkar Demands Lieutenant Governor’s Resignation

दिल्ली में पुलिस और कानून व्यवस्था BJP के LG और केंद्र सरकार के अंतर्गत आती है। लेकिन यहां हर रोज हालात बिगड़ते ही जा रहे हैं। सरेआम गोलियां चल रही हैं। लूटपाट और हत्याएं हो रही हैं। लेकिन BJP के LG साहब और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय कोई एक्शन नहीं ले रहे हैं। NCRB का डाटा साबित…

A jewellery store was burgled in Jangpura. The law-and-order situation under the BJP-led Centre and the L-G is deteriorating," she charged. Kakkar claimed the law-and-order situation in states governed by the BJP is in a bad condition. "Law and order in Delhi comes under the Centre and L-G. In such a situation, does he (V K Saxena) have a right to continue in his post? He should resign," she said.

The AAP leader also accused the L-G of interfering in the work of the Delhi government and questioned the steps taken by him for police reforms.