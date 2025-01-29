Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Maha Kumbh Deputy Inspector in General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna on Wednesday said that situations had brought in control while Juna Akhara along with two other Akharas would be going for Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam of the Mahakumbh Mela.

"Juna Akhara and two other Akharas are going for the Amrit Snan. Everything is peaceful and the situation is under control...Since there were a lot of devotees, the Akharas proposed to us that they would delay their Amrit Snan," the DIG said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the injured people in the stampede were undergoing treatment, adding that everyone was out of danger.

"The injured in the stampede are currently undergoing treatment. No one is serious, everyone is out of danger," he further added.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri who was headed towards the Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan said that thousands of saints and Nagas were coming with him.

"We are going for the Amrit Snan and thousands of saints and Nagas are coming with me.. We will vacate the ghats very quickly so that all the devotees who have come here are able to take a holy dip," he further added.

Meanwhile, Digambar Naga Baba Chidanand Puri of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara speaking to ANI after taking 'Amrit snan' said that after today's stampede-like situation in Maha Kumbh people from Niranjani Akhara are coming in small numbers to take a holy dip.

"Due to an unexpected event today, our (Akharas) shobha yatra could not be taken out. We are now coming to take a holy dip in small numbers," Digambar Naga Baba said.

A stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries.

This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan. (ANI)

