Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) Six under-trial prisoners allegedly attacked a 34-year-old inmate at Aadharwadi Central Prison in Thane district, leading to registration of a criminal case, police said on Wednesday.

The victim is an RPF jawan from Haryana, an official said.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning when the complainant intervened in a fight between the group of six inmates and another under trial on watchman duty outside his barrack.

They attacked him with stones and buckets, causing injuries, the official said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further investigation is underway, he said.

