New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan blamed the EVM for the election results and demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers on Wednesday.

"A campaign should definitely be run, there is something fishy in the results that are coming, we will not blame anyone but we all want it should come on the ballot paper because even if you take international examples, most countries still conduct elections through ballot papers..," she said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the replacement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with ballot papers, alleging that votes from "SC, ST, OBC and poor communities are being wasted."

"Votes of people from SC, ST, OBC, and poor communities are being wasted. Set aside EVMs. We do not want EVMs; we want voting on ballot paper...Let them keep the machine at their home, at the home of PM Modi or Amit Shah...Then we would know where you (BJP-NDA) stand," Mallikarjun Kharge said while speaking at the Constitution Day program at Talkatora Stadium here.

The Congress Chief's scathing remarks come on the heels of his party's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly election, where the Mahayuti alliance swept to power in a landslide victory with the BJP emerging as the biggest winner with 132 seats out of 280 member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on seeking the reintroduction of the physical paper ballot voting system in elections in India. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale dismissed the plea filed by evangelist KA Paul seeking physical ballot voting in India.

During the hearing, the petitioner said that even leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had questioned Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering. To this the bench said what happens is, if you win the elections, EVMs are not tampered. (ANI)

