Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and said that it will give a significant boost to connectivity and tourism in the region.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he thanked the labourers who have worked hard and also put their lives at stake for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and India.

PM Modi remarked, "Despite the challenges, our resolve did not waver". He lauded the labourers for their resolve and commitment and for tackling all the obstacles to complete the work. He also condoled the demise of 7 labourers.

Hailing the beautiful snow-covered mountains and the delightful weather, PM Modi said that his eagerness to visit Jammu and Kashmir increased after seeing the recent pictures shared by the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on social media.

The Prime Minister reminisced about his earlier days when he frequently visited the region while working for his party. He mentioned spending considerable time in areas like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Ganderbal, and Baramulla, often walking for hours and covering several kilometres. He added that despite the heavy snowfall, the warmth of the people of Jammu and Kashmir made the cold unnoticeable.

Acknowledging that today was a special day, the Prime Minister remarked that there was a festive atmosphere across the country.

He remarked on the commencement of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, where millions are gathering for the holy bath. The Prime Minister also mentioned the celebration of Lohri in Punjab and other parts of North India, as well as festivals like Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal.

He extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating these festivals. The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenging 40-day period of Chillaikalan in the valley and praised the resilience of the people.

He also highlighted that this season brings new opportunities for tourist destinations like Sonamarg, attracting visitors from across the country who enjoy the hospitality of the people of Kashmir.

Prime Minister announced a significant gift for the people, highlighting the recent foundation stone laying of the Jammu Rail Division. He remarked that this was a long-standing demand of the people.

Announcing the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel and fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, PM Modi highlighted that this tunnel will significantly ease the lives of people in Sonamarg, Kargil, and Leh.

The Prime Minister also remarked that the tunnel will reduce the difficulties faced during avalanches, heavy snowfall and landslides, which often led to road closures. He emphasized that the tunnel will improve access to major hospitals and ensure the availability of essential supplies, thereby reducing the challenges faced by the residents.

He further noted that the actual construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel began in 2015 after their Government came into power. He was pleased that the tunnel's construction was completed under their administration.

He remarked that the tunnel will maintain connectivity to Sonamarg during the winter season and boost tourism in the entire region. He emphasized that numerous road and rail connectivity projects are set to be completed in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

The Prime Minister mentioned another major connectivity project underway nearby and noted the excitement surrounding the upcoming rail connection to the Kashmir Valley. He highlighted the development of new roads, railways, hospitals, and colleges as part of the new Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to everyone for the tunnel and the new era of development.

Highlighting India's progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing that no region or family should be left behind, PM Modi remarked that the government is working with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and over the past 10 years, more than 4 crore poor families across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, have received permanent houses.

He announced that an additional 3 crore new houses will be provided to the poor in the coming years. The Prime Minister noted that millions of people in India are receiving free medical treatment, benefiting the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well.

He highlighted the establishment of new IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, medical colleges, nursing colleges, and polytechnic colleges across the country to support the education of the youth.

In Jammu and Kashmir, he added that several top-notch educational institutes were established in the past decade, greatly benefiting the local youth.

Emphasising the extensive infrastructure development from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming a hub of tunnels, high bridges, and ropeways, with some of the world's highest tunnels and highest rail-road bridges being constructed here.

The Prime Minister noted the engineering marvel of the Chenab Bridge, where a passenger train trial was recently completed. He mentioned several key projects, including the cable bridge enhancing Kashmir's railway connectivity, the Zojila, Chenani Nashri, and Sonamarg tunnel projects, and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the schemes for the Shankaracharya Temple, Shivkhori, and Baltal-Amarnath ropeways, as well as the Katra-Delhi expressway.

He emphasized that over Rs 42,000 crore worth of road connectivity projects are underway in Jammu and Kashmir, including four national highway projects and two ring roads.

The Prime Minister remarked that more than 14 tunnels like Sonamarg are being constructed, making Jammu and Kashmir one of the most connected regions in the country.

Underlining the significant contribution of the tourism sector to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation, the Prime Minister remarked that improved connectivity will allow tourists to reach previously untouched and unexplored areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted the peace and progress achieved in the region over the past decade, which has already benefited the tourism sector.

"In 2024, more than 2 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir, with Sonamarg seeing a six-fold increase in tourists over the past ten years", noted PM Modi. He emphasized that this growth has benefited local businesses, including hotels, homestays, dhabas, clothing shops, and taxi services.

"Jammu and Kashmir of the 21st century is scripting a new chapter of development", said PM Modi. He remarked that the region is regaining its identity as "Paradise on Earth," leaving behind the difficult days of the past. The Prime Minister noted that people now enjoy ice cream at Lal Chowk even at night, and the area remains lively.

He praised the local artists for transforming Polo View Market into a new habitat center, with musicians, artists, and singers frequently performing there.

The Prime Minister observed that people in Srinagar now comfortably watch movies with their families in cinema halls and shop with ease. He emphasised that such significant changes cannot be achieved by the government alone and credited the people of Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening democracy and securing their future.

Highlighting the bright future for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasizing the numerous opportunities in sports, the Prime Minister remarked about the first international marathon held in Srinagar a few months ago, which brought immense joy to those who witnessed it. He also recalled the viral video of the Chief Minister participating in the marathon and their enthusiastic discussion about it during a meeting in Delhi.

Acknowledging that it was truly the new era of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi mentioned the recent international cricket league held in the region after forty years and car racing scenes around the beautiful Dal Lake.

He said that Gulmarg was becoming the Winter Games capital of India, having hosted four Khelo India Winter Games, with the fifth edition starting next month.

Over the past two years, the Prime Minister noted that 2,500 athletes from across the country have participated in various sports tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the establishment of over 90 Khelo India Centers in the region, providing training to 4,500 local youth.

Touching upon the new opportunities emerging for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister remarked that the construction of AIIMS in Jammu and Avantipora was progressing rapidly, reducing the need to travel to other parts of the country for medical treatment.

The Prime Minister noted that IIT, IIM, and Central University campuses in Jammu were providing excellent education. He emphasized the role of local artisans and craftsmen, supported by the PM Vishwakarma scheme and other initiatives by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The Prime Minister highlighted the continuous efforts to attract new industries to the region, with investments of around Rs 13,000 crore, creating thousands of jobs for the youth.

The Prime Minister also lauded the improved performance of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, with its business growing from Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Rs 2.3 lakh crore in the past four years.

He remarked that the bank's increased capacity to provide loans benefits the youth, farmers, orchardists, shopkeepers, and entrepreneurs in the region.

Remarking on the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir's past into a present of development, PM Modi said that the dream of a developed India will be realized when its crown, Kashmir, is adorned with the jewels of progress.

He expressed his desire for Kashmir to become even more beautiful and prosperous.

He noted the continuous support from the youth, elders, and children of the region in this endeavour.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are working diligently to turn their dreams into reality, contributing to the progress of the region and the nation.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister assured the people that he would support them unflinchingly in all their endeavours and extended his heartfelt congratulations to every family in Jammu and Kashmir for the development projects.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Ministers of State, Dr Jitendra Singh and Ajay Tamta were present among other dignitaries at the event.

Notably, the Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km per hour to 70 km per hour, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defense logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Prime Minister also met the construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions, acknowledging their contribution to this engineering feat. (ANI)

