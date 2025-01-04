New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Following directions of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, special camps are being set up for beneficiaries to avail 'Sasta Ghar' scheme of DDA. The scheme was approved by the Delhi LG last week.

The camps started to function on Saturday and the concerned departments have been asked to submit a report of the outreach programmes through the Chief Secretary within 15 days for LG's perusal.

The Lt. Governor's Secretariat has written to the Chief Secretary to get special camps organized by concerned departments to make it convenient for beneficiaries to avail of the recently announced Housing Scheme of the DDA in which certain sections will be able to avail buy Houses at a discount of 25 per cent.

Construction and other workers, street vendors, auto and taxi drivers, women, vir nari, ex-servicemen, divyangjans, gallantry and Arjun awardees and members from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are eligible to get 25 per cent discount on Houses.

Special camps are being launched by Delhi Building and Other Construction Welfare Boards at construction sites of DMRC, NCRTC, CPWD, NHAI and other locations in a decentralized manner for beneficiaries to avail this scheme and also for rolling out other scheme of the Board. Priority will be given to workers, labourers, Jhuggi dwellers and those living in rental accommodations.

The Rajya Sainik Board will conduct special outreach programs amongst vir nari, ex-servicemen and gallantry/Arjun Awardees.

The Transport Department will organize awareness campaigns and hold special camps at ARU/VIU Burari for auto and taxi drivers to avail of this scheme.

The Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation will facilitate loans to applicants belonging to the SC/ST category and the WCD, Social Welfare, SC/ST Department will hold special camps for street vendors, women, persons from the SC/ST category and Divyangjans.

The DDA will ensure the presence of concerned officers of DDA at each campsite, with complete details of schemes and forms with nodal officers designated by the concerned department and DDA at every camp.

During a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority held on December 30 chaired by the Delhi LG, who is Chairman of DDA, it was decided that a Special Housing Scheme for Building and Construction Workers registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) will be launched by DDA.

A discount of 25 per cent shall be offered on the disposal price of flats from the price offered in DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 for around 700 EWS flats in Pockets 3,4,5 & 6 of Sector G2 of Narela, for the Construction Workers registered with the Board as on December 31, 2024.

This shall also apply to the artisans, and craftsmen enrolled under the PM Vishwkarma Scheme.

According to a Delhi Raj Niwas communication issued on January 2, a discount of 25 per cent shall be offered in the EWS and LlG Flats at Loknayakpuram, Siraspur and Narela to the auto-rickshaw drivers and taxi drivers who are permit holders from the Transport Department, GNCTD and have vehicles registered in their names as on December 31, 2024. This shall also be applicable to street vendors enrolled in the PM Svanidhi Scheme.

The communication said that a discount of 25 per cent shall be offered on the disposal price fixed for 2023-2024 for the EWS, LlG, MIG and HIG Flats at Narela and LlG Flats at Loknayakpuram and Siraspur and MIG flats at Loknayakpuram as well as to women, war widows, ex-servicemen and recipients of Gallantry and Arjuna Awards, Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and person belonging to SC/ST category.

The communication also said that Delhi LG has directed that "the respective department shall hold the camps starting from the coming weekend i.e 4th and 5th January 2025 andsubmit a report of the outreach programs through the Chief Secretary for his perusal, within 15 days".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi. He inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Section at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar.

An announcement about the dates of Delhi assembly polls is expected in the next few days. (ANI)

