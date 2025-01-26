Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Spiritual leader Morari Bapu on Sunday praised the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, calling it a grand and divine event, emphasising its global significance.

Speaking to the ANI, the spiritual leader said, "This is a huge Kumbh. It is divine. It is grand. It is a global event... People are visiting with such devotion. (This event has introduced the world to the devotion of the people of India."

Earlier in the day, Morari Bapu, Swami Chidanand Saraswati--the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram--and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati unfurled the national flag during the Maha Kumbh, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh during his visit to Prayagraj on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after taking a holy dip, Yadav said, "People come here with their faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip here..."

Additionally, legendary boxer and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom on Sunday expressed happiness as she was able to participate in the Maha Kumbh.

"I am very happy that I could be a part of this Kumbh Mela. The arrangements are so good, I have no words," Mary Kom told the media.

As per prior reports, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has seen an unprecedented influx of devotees, with more than 10.80 crores taking the sacred plunge at the revered Ganga-Yamuna-Saraswati confluence as of Friday.

According to ancient traditions, Maha Kumbh serves as a spiritual convergence point for people of all castes, sects, and beliefs associated with Sanatan Dharma.

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

