Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Spiritual leader Morari Bapu, Swami Chidanand Saraswati - the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati unfurled the national flag during the Maha Kumbh, on the occasion of 76th Republic day.

Earlier in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unfurled the national flag in Lucknow on the 76th Republic Day, paying tribute to India's Constitution and the freedom fighters who shaped the nation.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

Adityanath highlighted the significance of January 26, 1950, when India implemented its Constitution, marking the beginning of its journey as a sovereign democratic republic.

"On this day in 1950, India implemented its Constitution in which it was decided to start its new journey as a sovereign democratic republic of India. After a long struggle, this country became independent on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, BR Ambedkar and Rajendra Prasad gave freedom to the country... Today, on this occasion when we are completing 75 years of the implementation of the Constitution of India," he said/

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video).

Further, the CM saluted the great sons of the country and said that the Constitution of India was the biggest guide to give the message of justice to every citizen of India.

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

The ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath

Around 10,000 Special Guests witnessing the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)