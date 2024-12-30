Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey on Monday said that he will be visiting the violence-affected Sambhal district today, accompanied by a delegation from his party, to meet the families of victims who were killed after being shot by the police.

Akhilesh Yadav had announced compensation worth Rs five lakh each for the families of the victims who lost their lives in violence, Pandey said, adding that he was visiting Sambhal to provide them with the financial aid promised by the SP chief.

"I will visit Sambhal today. Our national president (Akhilesh Yadav) had announced that Rs five lakh each as compensation will be given to the families of those who were killed after being shot by the police. I am going to Sambhal to provide them with the compensation. I will have a team (delegation) with me which was formed to visit there earlier. The administration is not stopping me since I had already talked to the District Magistrate," Pandey, who is Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, told ANI.

Pandey is likely to reach Delhi on a flight from Lucknow Airport and will travel to Sambhal by road. He said that he was visiting Sambhal on the directions from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The regional leaders will also accompany him, the senior SP leader added.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Shrish Chandra on Saturday said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said that one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.

The ASP said that the information is being gathered about who was behind them and action will also be taken against those who gave them shelter.

Work is currently underway to build a police post in the vacant ground near Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal in the wake of violence that erupted last month during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

Reacting to this, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the Uttar Pradesh government has money for nothing else but for liquor bars and police posts. (ANI)

