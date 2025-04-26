English Premier League giants Chelsea FC, currently placed sixth in the points table, will be locking horns with 13th-placed Everton FC in their 34 EPL 2024-25 match. Chelsea have a bright opportunity in front of them, to scalp a full three points, and if lucky enter the top-four slot. The Blues will be hosting the Chelsea vs Everton EPL 2024-25 match, with an aim to rise up the table. Everton have not been in great shape throughout the season, having won just eight of the 33 matches they have played so far. The side has 14 draws and will be to scratch desperately for that winning goal. Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea, UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25: Reece James and Enzo Fernandez Score as The Blues Secure Win Over Danish Club.

Hosts Chelsea, playing at their iconic den, the Stamford Bridge, are always a lethal side. Their last five matches in the Premier League have also been good. They only have one loss in these, winning two and drawing two. They have 16 wins in 33 EPL 2024-25 games so far and need to make winning more of a habit if they aim for a top-four finish as the league is nearing its business end.

When is Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to host Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, April 26. The Chelsea vs Everton EPL 2024-25 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London and it will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Chelsea vs Everton live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Chelsea vs Everton, online viewing options are listed below. Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Own Goal Hands The Blues Comeback Win Over Hammers.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Everton live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

