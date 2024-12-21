Karnal(Haryana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Haryana Minister Ranbeer Singh Gangwa said that the state has lost a senior leader following the demise of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

The INLD leader had passed away on Friday at his residence in Gurugram, Haryana.

Haryana Minister lamented that the death of the INLD leader has left a "void".

"We are saddened to hear the news of the demise of Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. The state has lost a senior leader today and the void he has left cannot be fulfilled," Gangwa told ANI, in his tributes.

His son and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala told ANI, " Tomorrow at 3 pm, the last rites will be held at Teja Khera..."

The Haryana government has declared a three-day state mourning following the demise of Om Prakash Chautala.

In Gurugram, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said Om Prakash was a "senior leader" of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described INLD leader Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and stated that he will always be remembered for his contribution to the politics of the state.

Paying his tribute, CM Saini said, "I express my deep condolences on the demise of senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji. With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics has come to an end. His contribution to Haryana politics will always be remembered. Chautala ji's personality was a symbol of simplicity and struggle."

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda recounted Chautala's tenure as CM, while he was Assembly's LoP, referring to him as like an 'older brother.'

"When Om Prakash ji was the CM, I was the LoP...We had good relations. He served people...He was still active. It didn't feel that he would leave us so soon...He was a good person and like an older brother to me," Hooda told reporters. (ANI)

