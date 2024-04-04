New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message from her husband asking his MLAs to visit their areas every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out.

What made the video statement noteworthy was the background, in which a photo of the Delhi Chief Minister behind bars was placed in between the portraits of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.

"Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Kejriwal said in his letter read out by his wife in a video statement.

"I am not just talking about solving their government problems. We should solve other problems too. Delhi's two crore people are my family. No one should be unhappy because of me. God bless all of them. Jai Hind," Kejriwal added.

Earlier in March, Sunita Kejriwal read out a message by her husband, in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 after he was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court on Monday.

Kejriwal was produced before the court at the end of his remand period in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh paid a visit to the Raj Ghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi along with his wife, Anita Singh and party workers, day after he was released from Tihar Jail on bail after six months in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

"We are here to seek strength for volunteers, party cadres and my leader," Anita Singh said speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, Singh was seen offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi along with his wife.

"...By god's grace I was granted relief... I prayed with my family and party workers for the early release of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from jail...," Singh said speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman Temple.

Singh is also expected to visit Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal's residence later in the day.

Exuding confidence in the strength of his party to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Singh said, "AAP workers are ready to fight against injustice and dictatorship. All of us stand with our leader Arvind Kejriwal."

After walking out of jail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said it was not the time to celebrate but to "fight" as other AAP leaders including the "topmost leader" Arvind Kejriwal are in jail.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

