New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Task Force (NTF), to submit its final report of recommendations on the safety of medical professionals within 12 weeks.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed the National Task Force (NTF) to submit its final report within 12 weeks and posted the matter on March 17, 2025.

The top court further directed all recommendations and suggestions to be sent to the national task force. The top court also asked states and Union Territories to file their response to the last report by NTF.

The top court had earlier formed National Task Force in the wake of RG Kar's rape and murder case. NTF was asked to prepare a plan to prevent gender-based violence and develop safety protocols for medical professionals.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The SC also took into account the trial ongoing in the RG Kar incident. Advocate Vrinda Grover informed SC that the trial is ongoing and CBI expects the trial to conclude by next week. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also apprised the top court about the chargesheet that was filed in irregularities matter relating to RG Kar Hospital.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had noted that NTF has formulated recommendations in two categories - prevention of physical violence and prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals.

The top court in the last hearing ordered that a copy of the report be provided to all counsels involved in the matter, as well as to the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories, so they can make appropriate recommendations. (ANI)

