New Delhi, February 8: Taking part in the Parliament discussion is raising the value of the shares of Gautam Adani, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said.

Talking to ANI, here on Wednesday, he said, "The Opposition is united on the issue. Our demand is that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) should probe the matter, and our demand will remain." Adani Group Companies Shares See Further Sell-Off Days After Hindenburg Report.

"Taking a part in the Parliament discussion means raising the value of Adani shares," he added. Earlier in the day, AAP, BRS and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue. Adani Group Firms' Shares Fall for Seventh Day Running; Stock of Adani Enterprises Tumbles 20% to Rs 1,173.55.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties had demanded discussion over investment by LIC, public sector banks, and financial institutions "in companies losing market value, endangering the savings of crores of Indians" following the Hindenburg Research report.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. The report triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.

According to the statement by the Adani Group, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie".

Both the Houses had faced disruptions for the past three days over opposition demands concerning the Hidenburg-Adani row. The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6.

