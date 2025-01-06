Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday witnessed high drama on its first day of the winter session as the opposition parties were holding protests at the Secretariat against the alleged Anna University sexual assault case.

MLAs and leaders from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were holding placards and banners protesting against the alleged sexual assault case, demanding justice for the students of the university.

Additionally, the president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), G K Mani, along with their members, also walked out of the assembly in protest.

Mani expressed dissatisfaction with the Tamil Nadu government's response to the Anna University incident, stating that the government had not taken appropriate steps.

"In the Anna University issue, the government didn't take proper steps. We strongly condemn whoever protests against the Anna University issue; they have been detained," the PMK president said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left the Secretariat in response to the alleged disrespect to the National Anthem and boycotted the Governor's annual address, which typically marks the beginning of the legislative session.

According to a statement from the office of Raj Bhawan, upon the Governor's arrival at the assembly, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was sung instead of the national anthem, which is traditionally played during such occasions.

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai expressed strong views on the matter, criticising the governor for not accepting any resolutions passed by the Assembly.

The Congress and the DMK protested against the act even as the assembly speaker continued to read out the translated version of the governor's address.

"The governor is against the Tamil Nadu people, against the police. He doesn't accept any resolution from the assembly... The only thing I can say is that the vice-chancellor of Anna University has not been appointed, and hence we are protesting," Selvaperunthagai said.

Shortly after the governor left, the AIADMK began protesting against the alleged sexual assault, and the speaker ordered marshals to evacuate the protesting MLAs.

This session promises to be challenging for the ruling DMK government. Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna University sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case. (ANI)

