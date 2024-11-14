Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has called upon the BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir to intensively carry out the membership campaign.

Addressing a meeting of party workers Chugh highlighted that after receiving more than 14 lakh votes in the last Assembly election it is time for the BJP to extend its reach among the people.

He said since the BJP got more votes than the National Conference it was clear that the BJP is more popular in J-K and is going to play a very constructive role in the UT administration.

Asking the party leaders to make a special effort to touch all parts of J-K and establish contact with people of all shades, Chugh lauded the efforts made by the party workers in the last election.

He said the BJP in J-K is led by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is "Sab ka saath, Sab ka Vikas".

Chugh said the BJP workers must ensure that the development programmes launched by the PM touch the last man in the line.

The results of the J-K assembly elections were declared on October 8

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference led the alliance to victory with 42 seats, while Congress secured six. The BJP also performed well, winning 29 seats. (ANI)

