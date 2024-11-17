Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed deep sorrow over the sudden passing of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, former party MLA and younger brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the mourning held at the TDP office on Saturday, the leaders recalled him as the voice of the poor and a man of the people. The leaders also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ramamurthy Naidu.

Ramamurthy Naidu passed away aged 72 years due to a cardiac arrest at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking on occasion, TDP State President Palla Srinivas Rao and Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah hailed Ramamurthy Naidu as a humanitarian who fostered unity among people. They noted his selfless dedication to public welfare and his relentless efforts for the TDP's success.

The leaders praised his ideals, stating that Ramamurthy Naidu envisioned a society free of injustice and hoped for a "Rama Rajya" (a utopian state of governance). They emphasized that his goodness and humanity had earned him a permanent place in people's hearts and that individuals like him are rare. While he is no longer with us, they remarked, he will always be remembered by the people.

Prominent attendees at the meeting included former MLA Peela Govind Satyanarayana, AP State Organic Products Certification Authority Chairman Shyaval Devadath, Gouda Corporation Chairman Gurumurthy, Handloom Cooperative Chairperson Sajja Hemalatha, Minority Cell President Mustaq Ahmed, Media Coordinator Dharapaneni Narendra Babu, Brahmin Welfare Committee Convener Bucchirampasad, TDP State Spokesperson Patharla Ramesh, TDP Central Office Reception In-Charge Haji Hasan Basha, NRI Cell Representative Chappidi Rajasekhar, and party leaders Shankar Naidu, Ravi Yadav, Mulaka Satyavani, and Peerayya Subhashini, among others. (ANI)

